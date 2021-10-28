LINCOLN — With 16:19 to play in the first half, the Husker lineup on court finally matched its media guide.
Alonzo Verge, the projected starting point guard, entered the game for C.J. Wilcher. And from that point, coach Fred Hoiberg said, “The game completely changed.”
Hoiberg didn’t explain his choice to start Wilcher against Peru State in Wednesday’s exhibition — “Just the decision I made tonight,” he said. But after watching Verge tally 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds in the Huskers’ 97-58 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Hoiberg plans to change tactics.
“He started in the second half, and (I) would think that he’ll start on Sunday,” Hoiberg said. “He just has great command, and he has a great presence out there. He can get into the paint, and I thought he made good, smart, simple decisions once he got in there.”
Verge facilitated four straight scoring possessions upon entering the game, and all four involved his favorite pick-and-roll partner, Derrick Walker. Verge found Walker with three no-look passes that led to layups and one more pass that led to free throws.
Walker, who said he and Verge forged strong chemistry on Verge’s first day in Lincoln, called the scoring run “Zo being Zo.” The Husker center knows never to take his eyes off his new running mate, even if he doesn’t think the ball is coming.
“He’s always looking at me,” Walker said. “He’s really good at seeing the floor, reading the floor and creating shots for others. I’ve just got to watch him and wait ’til the ball gets to me.”
Verge also demonstrated his scoring talent after starting the second half alongside Walker. During Nebraska’s 11-2 run to start the second half, Verge scored seven points on a fading finger roll, a pull-up 3-pointer and leak-out layup set up by Trey McGowens’ outlet pass.
Hoiberg complimented Verge’s ball pressure, too.
Verge added three steals to his first stat line, which is an encouraging sign considering Hoiberg said McGowens will often guard wings during the season. In those moments, Nebraska will count on Verge as its first line of defense.
Verge proved that he can fill many roles against Peru State. Passer, scorer, defender — he’ll even come off the bench. But after Wednesday’s performance, Verge has probably played his last sixth-man shift.
As Hoiberg said, the game changed when Verge stepped on the court. Nebraska’s pieces fit together better; the offense was smoother. And 3:41 after it began, the Huskers’ starting lineup experiment ended.
“He just (has) the ability to play all over the floor,” Hoiberg said. “Defensively, I thought he was very solid on the ball. And from an offensive standpoint, if you find a way to get open and keep your spacing and keep moving, he’s gonna find and you.”