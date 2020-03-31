4-star center Sanogo is a potential add for Nebraska's 2020 class

Nebraska is still in the running to land four-star Adama Sanogo, a 6-foot-9 center in the 2021 class who could reclassify to 2020 and join the roster for next season.
Sanogo is the No. 7 center in the 2021 class and the No. 49 player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s originally from Mali but goes to The Patrick School near New York City, where Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih is a well-known recruiter.
Sanogo announced on Twitter that his final 10 schools are Nebraska, Connecticut, Maryland, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Seton Hall, Auburn, Louisville and Oklahoma State. Sanogo told Rivals in March that he wanted to visit Seton Hall, UConn and Nebraska. He’s now unable to visit because of coronavirus restrictions.
NU offered Sanogo in July 2019. Coach Fred Hoiberg and Abdelmassih have flown out to watch Sanogo play multiple times, including on Feb. 12 and March 7.
Nebraska currently has one open scholarship spot on the 2020-21 roster after the transfers of Jervay Green and Dachon Burke. Cam Mack has declared for the NBA draft, but will retain his eligibility. There could be two spots open if Mack does not return.
The NCAA signing period is scheduled to begin April 15, but that could change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are other high schoolers still potentially in play for Nebraska’s 2020 class.
One is a teammate of Sanogo. Zarique Nutter is a 6-foot-6 guard who seems to also be reclassifying to the 2020 class. Nebraska is one of several schools Nutter is still reportedly considering.
Another option is Tibet Gorener, a 6-foot-7 forward from Orange, California, who took an official visit to Nebraska in September 2019. Abdelmassih and Hoiberg went to watch Gorener play in Los Angeles in January.
Nebraska had previously been recruiting four-star Carter Whitt, a 6-foot-3 guard from North Carolina who was considering reclassifying to 2020, but he will now stay in the 2021 class.
Since the season ended, Nebraska has hit the transfer market hard, contacting at least 10 potential additions.