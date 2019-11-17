LINCOLN — Nebraska was missing two starting defenders for the entire game and one more starter for much of the game.
Defensive linemen Darrion Daniels and Carlos Davis both missed Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin due to undisclosed injuries. Davis practiced all week, coach Scott Frost said, but informed coaches Saturday morning he was not healthy enough to play. Daniels did not practice during the week.
Carlos Davis watched the postgame press conference of his twin brother, Khalil, and did not have a comment on his status. Damion Daniels and Ben Stille started in place of Darrion Daniels and Carlos Davis, respectively.
Defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was in and out of the game after missing the trip to Purdue. He played cornerback and safety — mostly corner, while Dicaprio Bootle played safety — until exiting the game, after which Eric Lee took over. Lee was flagged for pass interference, which kept alive a Wisconsin drive.
Frost and linebacker Mohamed Barry both praised the glut of defensive linemen who helped step in for the injured starters, including Ty Robinson, Casey Rogers, Fyn Anderson and Jahkeem Green. Robinson and Green got their most extended action of the season.
“The biggest thing was us communicating to them when it got loud in our stadium,” Barry said. “Going down there and make sure they jump over and stop the gaps. That’s how we helped them out. They did a real good job. Ty Robinson, as you all know, will be a good player and Keem Green also.”
Robinson is a freshman from suburban Phoenix playing his allowed four games under new NCAA redshirt rules. Green, a junior and juco transfer, is doing the same. Both signed in the 2019 recruiting class.
Green figured Saturday would be his time.
Nebraska coaches had already mapped out that the 6-foot-5, 315-pound defensive lineman would likely redshirt and play in the final stretch of the season. But with starters Darrion Daniels and Carlos Davis sidelined with injuries, that settled things in the mind of the junior college transfer.
“I knew today was going to be the day that I had to step in,” Green said.
Green was one of a variety of new faces on a Nebraska line that gave a glimpse of what 2020 could look like. Sophomore Damion Daniels; Rogers, a redshirt freshman; and Robinson, a true freshman, joined the junior rotating into the trenches. Regular contributors Stille and Deontre Thomas will also return next season.
Green, a former sought-after recruit among multiple SEC schools, was more complimentary of his teammates than of his own performance, saying he didn’t live up to his own standards. He spent most of the fall settling in after a “wild” process of arriving late to fall camp and learning the defense.
“The other younger guys who stepped up, I feel like they did pretty good,” Green said. “But I felt like I did bad, to be honest.”
Rogers said most of the group knew Nebraska would need extra bodies against Wisconsin’s run-heavy attack. He said Robinson — who made his college debut — epitomized how a little experience now can pay off later.
“I think it showed him that he can do it,” Rogers said. “I think he knew that, but now it’s in his head that he can. Now he knows what to expect, which is something all of us young guys should have this season.”
Thomas had four tackles, Stille three and Damion Daniels one.