LINCOLN — Jonathan Rutledge was not among the Nebraska coaches to speak with reporters Monday, but the new special teams analyst was still a main topic of conversation.
One point was clear: The third phase wasn’t nearly good enough in 2019 and will be a major focus moving forward.
Scott Frost said he hired Rutledge — who spent the past two years in the same role at Auburn and two before that at Missouri — for his pedigree and experience. He also fit into the staff’s family-first culture. Rutledge will coach the assistants, who will all have a role on special teams.
“We’re going to try this,” Frost said. “I didn’t really want to burden someone like Coach (Mike) Dawson with making sure our outside linebackers improved and running all four special teams. That’s a heavy role, so I wanted somebody that could do the X’s and O’s and schematics off the field for our special teams and really train our coaches to go out and implement it with our players. It’s going to save our position coaches a lot of time and have somebody whose entire time is dedicated to making our special teams better.”
The job had belonged to Jovan Dewitt, who was the previous outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator before departing for North Carolina in the offseason. Fighting a lack of depth and injuries at kicker, NU finished 120th of 130 schools in special teams efficiency, according to ESPN.
All assistants will help in the spring, though Frost added that roles have yet to be finalized. Three or four coaches will work with each special teams unit, and one will take the lead to run meetings.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Ben Stille, Mosai Newsom and Casey Rogers were all on the punt team Monday morning. The coach tells all his players that if they get called up, go win.
“Everybody’s up,” Tuioti said. “Everybody knows that in order for us to win, we all gotta toe the line.”
Tight end Jack Stoll said the details are where Rutledge can most help the Huskers. Monday was the first day they began dialing in on their assignments.
“I think we got a great guy who came in,” Stoll said. “He’s going to help us tremendously. It’s just interesting seeing how he does things. I think he’s going to help this team a lot this fall.”
Specialist jobs are wide open. That includes punter, long snapper, kicker and kick returner. Frost said NU will give players on campus a “real good look” before coaches decide if more summer personnel moves are necessary. Roughly half of every major unit has vacancies, as well.
Frost said special teams cost Nebraska at least three to four games last season, maybe more, whether with field goals or opponent kickoff returns for touchdowns.
“We definitely need to be better in that area,” Frost said. “I think the kids looked like they bought in to that today, that the effort needs to change, the detail needs to change. And having one guy to drive it, I think, is going to help us. And all the coaches are on board, too. We know how important it is and we’re going to make sure that we put in the time to be better at it.”