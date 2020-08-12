Why did the Big Ten call off fall sports?

LINCOLN — As Nebraska continued to assert Tuesday that it would attempt to find a way to play a football season after the Big Ten postponed its schedule until at least the spring, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren evaded two questions about whether the Huskers would be allowed by the league to do so.
“I know what was said,” Warren said on Big Ten Network, referring to Monday comments from NU coach Scott Frost related to the Huskers pursuing their own schedule. “These are things that I’m sure there will be a lot of issues that arise and be raised that we’ll address at the appropriate time. Today’s not the appropriate time on some issues.”
Warren said Frost’s comments — along with those of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and others — were made in “passion.”
“As I sat here today, we have 14 institutions in the Big Ten Conference,” Warren said. “We’ve been together, I plan for us to continue to be together and work collectively to make sure we’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure we keep our conference very strong academically and our conference also very strong athletically. I understand the passion, I understand the many things that have been said, and I can expect the many things that will be said, and I’m proud to be in the Big Ten.”
Warren is in his first year as Big Ten commissioner. He said it’s been “very challenging,” but in choosing to postpone sports, the league is “doing what we believe, at this point in time, is in our best interest of our student-athletes, and that is their mental and physical and their emotional health, safety and wellness.”
It was part of a rambling, repetitive interview in which Warren was pressed multiple times by BTN host Dave Revsine to give more clarity into the Big Ten’s decision. Warren returned often to the central theme of postponing sports for the health and safety of student-athletes.
“It’s people first,” Warren said. “It’s students. And understand, they’re not professional. These are amateur athletes, and they deserve an opportunity to participate in a healthy and safe manner.”
Warren was no less bullish about student-athlete welfare seven days ago, when he appeared on BTN to present the league’s schedule to the world. What changed in those seven days?
The Big Ten wanted to plan ahead, Warren said, and have a schedule in order to do it. But Warren said the league was always in a “day-to-day situation.” Warren said the league gathered information from its medical experts that advised the presidents and chancellors on a daily basis.
“This is a holistic decision,” Warren said.
What did medical experts tell him?
“That there’s too much uncertainty,” Warren said. “We have a lot of uncertainty going on now. A lot of the questions we ask and still ask. It doesn’t mean we’re giving up forever. This is really our continuation of work and evolution ... and it’s not just in the Big Ten. It’s across the country and the world. There is so much uncertainty about this virus.”
Asked directly about myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart that is often caused by viral infections — Warren said the issue wasn’t “the primary reason” the Big Ten shut things down for the fall. He said, again, it was overall uncertainty surrounding the virus as the league “moved to the next phase of practice.”
Warren declined to discuss if the vote was unanimous — clearly, it wasn’t, as Nebraska dissented in its own statement — but understood why there were differing viewpoints.
But he did not elaborate on whether Nebraska could pursue its own path in crafting a football schedule.
“Today has been a very challenging day from an emotional standpoint,” Warren said. “And I’m sure, for the foreseeable future, it will be the same way. But we’re going to continually work hard, we’re going to continually work with our medical people. The world’s not ending today, and we’ll do everything that we possibly can to make sure we’re gathering information, prepare, plan and create an environment that our student-athletes will be able to participate in when it’s safe and there’s less uncertainty.”