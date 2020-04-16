When will college athletics start up again?

LINCOLN — While University of Nebraska President Ted Carter told reporters Wednesday he was optimistic a college football season — preferably with fans in attendance — would be played this season, parameters and timelines were being drawn nationwide on how and when college sports might return in the fall as the spread of coronavirus wanes.
In short, according to a story from CBS Sports, college athletes won’t be playing games unless students are attending classes in-person on campus.
“Our players are students. If we’re not in college, we’re not having contests,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports. Bowlsby and other Power Five commissioners were on a call Wednesday with Vice President Mike Pence as it related to when college sports might get back on track.
Right now, many colleges, including Nebraska, are conducting online classes through summer sessions. While some Nebraska student-athletes are back in town — be it in dorms or off-campus housing — and have daily grab-and-go access to NU’s training table food, organized practices and/or team activities are not allowed by the Big Ten through May 4. The league, which stretches more than 1,000 miles from Lincoln to College Park, Maryland, will evaluate that deadline at some point in April and may extend it.
As the pandemic continues nationwide — and the effort to prevent its spread moves into its second month — questions about the return of sports continue to percolate.
The NFL will conduct its draft April 23 through 25, using online draft systems and high-speed Internet installed into the homes of coaches and general managers. The PGA Tour has announced a golf tournament for June. Major League Baseball has reportedly discussed plans for a summer league in Arizona. Other than golf, little definitive is on the calendar.
In an interview with “Good Luck America” — later recounted in Vanity Fair — Dr. Anthony Fauci said he wasn’t sure when sports could return with or without fans, though the ultimate authority may lie with leagues themselves.
“It’s really going to depend on what actually evolves over the next couple of months,” said Fauci, who is on the White House’s coronavirus task force and directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “You know, regarding sports, I believe, and I think this is going to be implemented by the initiation and the initiative of the people who own these clubs.”
Fauci suggested sports played without spectators was more feasible if athletes were kept in “big hotels,” tested frequently and quarantined as needed if any athlete tested positive.
“That’s a really artificial way to do it, but when you think about it, it might be better than nothing,” Fauci said.