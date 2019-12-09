Nebraska added to its 2020 walk-on class on Friday when West Point GACC’s Casey Doernemann announced his commitment.
Doernemann, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman, becomes the 17th member of the Huskers’ 2020 walk-on class and the 14th from Nebraska.
He chose the Huskers over scholarship offers from Chadron State and Sioux Falls as well as a walk-on offer from Wyoming.
“I chose Nebraska because it’s been a dream of mine to play in front of the ‘sea of red’ ever since I was a little kid,” he said.
Doernemann was invited to Nebraska’s spring game and a recruiting barbecue, as well as the Huskers’ junior day. There, he had a one-on-one meeting with Scott Frost.
“Coach Frost and the rest of the coaching staff are amazing and the program is definitely going in the right direction,” Doernemann said.
The Nebraska coaches recruited Doernemann to play on the offensive line.
He joins other in-state walk-ons: Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Baylor Brannen (Millard West), Broc Douglass (Grand Island), Elliott Brown (Elkhorn South), Isaiah Harris (Millard South), Ashton Hausmann (Norris), Braden Klover (Southern), Trevin Luben (Wahoo), Keegan Menning (Fremont), Mason Nieman (Waverly), Eli Simonson (Fremont Bergan), Grant Tagge (Omaha Westside) and Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast). The out-of-state walk-on commits are Matthias Algarin (Pierz, Minnesota), Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michgan) and Chase Contreraz (Missouri Valley, Iowa/Iowa Western).