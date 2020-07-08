Nebraska was the first school to believe in Lardarius Webb Jr. It’s still his only major college football scholarship offer.
On Tuesday, the son of a former NFL veteran decided the Huskers were all he needed.
Webb Jr. joined NU’s 2021 class as its first defensive back and 12th member. It's something of a surprise move after Big Red offered June 26. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder said his future college coaches project him to play cornerback and in nickel packages.
“They’re the first school to ever give me a chance,” Webb. Jr. told The World-Herald. “I was like, ‘Why not give it all to them?’ Plus they’re a big-time school, so why not put my talent in their defense?”
Webb totaled 51 tackles (31 solo) along with three interceptions last year while playing for Beauregard High School in Opelika, Alabama. He’ll play his senior season at Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi, because he wants to live with his father for more in-depth coaching before heading to Lincoln next summer.
The elder Webb knows plenty about football after a nine-year career — all with the Baltimore Ravens — that spanned 127 games, 467 tackles, 15 interceptions and a Super Bowl title after coming out of Nicholls State. Growing up with that kind of father meant his life had its blessings, Webb Jr. said, but it also left him hungry to make his own name.
“I think I can be better than him,” Webb Jr. said. “But it’s great to have a dad like him and be around somebody that actually knows the game. I didn’t have a lot to overcome, but I still had to grind. I want it as bad as anybody. I feel like I’m the best and I want to be the best. I’m putting in the work.”
Webb Jr. has yet to visit Nebraska but gained a quick connection with Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and DBs coach Travis Fisher. He said Chinander learned about him through Twitter in recent weeks before the Huskers extended their offer.
“They love my aggressiveness, they love that I play the game with confidence,” Webb Jr. said. “They love the way I can come down and hit. And they love my feet.”
Nebraska, which will lose three senior starters in its secondary after the upcoming season, is likely just beginning to add to the position after Fisher led an effort to sign five DBs in the 2020 cycle. One of those, Henry Gray, has already left the team, though NU remains in contention for one final 2020 add in junior college corner Nadab Joseph out of Independence (Kan.) Community College.
The moment hasn’t hit Webb Jr. yet, he said, though he doesn’t expect to be too dreamy-eyed either. His immediate goals include improving as a player, student and person. There’s no time to rest on what he’s already accomplished.
Rather, he wants to reward the faith of the only school so far to see something big in him.
“As soon as they offer, now people want to talk to me,” Webb Jr. said. “But I’m like, ‘I don’t need copycats.’”