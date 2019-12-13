Former Husker Maurice Washington had his California preliminary hearing delayed Thursday for the fifth time in six months.
But for the the next hearing, Washington must appear in person, court officials said. Previously Washington had been allowed to appear in court remotely.
Washington is accused by Santa Clara County authorities of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting her, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the sex act nor did he record it. He faces one felony and one misdemeanor charge in relation to the message.
On Thursday, Washington's attorney was unable to contact him, said Benjamin Rada, the spokesman for the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Washington was ordered to appear in court Jan. 10.
Washington remains enrolled in classes as of Wednesday, according to a UNL spokesperson.
Washington played in seven football games this season but was removed from all team activities the week of Oct. 20. Coach Scott Frost did not give a specific reason but said it was not related to Washington's ongoing court case, which began in February.
Prior to the removal — which Frost didn’t call a suspension — Washington had served two one-half suspensions.
“There always comes to a point where you have to throw your hands up and say, ‘we tried,’ but until then, we want to do what’s right for them, because I think that’s the right thing to do,” Frost said. “And we’ve certainly tried to do everything we can for Mo. And hopefully it works out well.”