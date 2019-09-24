Nebraska safety JoJo Domann saw his red jersey in his laundry locker Monday. He figured nothing had changed as he began to prepare for practice.
Then he saw a black one hanging in his regular locker.
It's the first Blackshirt for this Husker junior who has overcome multiple injuries to become one of NU's most important defenders.
"Fresh off the press," Domann said. "It was nice, it was fun. If you've got a dream and the courage to pursue it, anything can happen. Me earning my Blackshirt today, I think it's been a process of the making over the past year-and-a-half. Anything's possible."
Domann, listed at the nickel position in NU's defense, has 17 tackles and four tackles for loss through four games for the Huskers.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Domann earned his Blackshirt by playing hard Saturday despite not being 100 percent healthy. Frost mentioned that Domann probably would have gotten one before this week had he not missed some of training camp, when he was back in his home state of Colorado rehabbing an injury.