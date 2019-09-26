Verduzco keeps file on QB he's recruited, including Ohio State's Fields

LINCOLN — Mario Verduzco’s football library includes a file of all the high school quarterbacks he’s evaluated as a recruiter. Adrian Martinez is in there, of course, as is Luke McCaffrey and any other quarterback he’s attempted to recruit while at Nebraska. Tristan Gebbia is in there from Verduzco’s days at Central Florida. So is Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, a sophomore like Martinez who signed with Georgia in the 2018 recruiting class.
“Really a neat player,” Verduzco said. “He was a dynamic cat. He was pretty special. Yeah, he was a good one, no doubt.”
Verduzco said he reviewed the notes for this week as Nebraska prepares for Ohio State. He’s looked in depth at the Buckeyes’ defense, too.
“As much as it’s another game, it’s not another game,” Verduzco said of Ohio State. “You’re playing one of the top teams in the country, just tremendous coaching staff, well-coached guys, they play hard. It’s going to take everything that we have as a team, from every unit — including our scout team guys — to get us prepared to have a chance to be successful.”
Martinez will handle the pressure well, Verduzco said, because of last season, when Martinez was constantly asked to win games as a true freshman. He played some of his best football in the Horseshoe — passing for 266 yards and rushing for 72 yards in the 36-31 loss — even as he made a few costly mistakes.
“As relaxed as he was before and during that game, I would think that would add to his calmness before this coming Saturday,” Verduzco said.
Robinson too good to bench
Ryan Held wouldn’t have had any issue playing some other running backs last weekend.
Wan’Dale Robinson was just too good.
The exploits of the true freshman receiver/back — 89 rushing yards on 19 carries and eight catches for 79 yards for three total touchdowns — were enough for him to earn extended playing time. Held, the position coach, had senior Wyatt Mazour and freshman Rahmir Johnson ready if needed.
They weren’t.
“It’s just that Wan’Dale kind of got going and had a rhythm going,” Held said. “It’s one of those deals (where) you just want to ride that wave. He had a good feel for the game and I didn’t want to break that.”
Robinson will continue to split time between receiver and running back, Held said, adding that NU needed him more in the backfield last week because of minor injuries to Maurice Washington and Dedrick Mills.
“Obviously, he went out there and played at a high level,” Held said. “He’s a kid that gives us a lot of versatility.”
Huskers focused on Young
Defensive lineman Chase Young will have the full attention of the Nebraska offense.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior has seven sacks through four games, two forced fumbles and nine tackles for loss. Offensive line coach Greg Austin said you can tell Young's his motor is higher this year than last.
"He's a special kid," Walters said. "He can rush the passer, he can be disruptive in the run game, so you've gotta make sure that you put bodies on him. You gotta make sure you account for him in the pass protections, and know where he's at because he can disrupt the game."
Worry about wear-and-tear for Husker playmakers
Nebraska’s shown it will lean heavily on a few playmakers. Most notably, Washington and Robinson.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters said he does worry a bit about wear and tear on those two. Washington was limping most of the Illinois game, then left before halftime with an apparent head injury. Robinson dealt with a hamstring injury during fall camp, and said he was pretty sore after more than 25 touches against Illinois.
Walters said the key to knocking off top-rated teams is getting the ball in playmakers’ hands however you can.
So if that means more touches for Robinson in the backfield, so be it.
“You wanna spread the reps around, but at the same time they’re special kids and special players,” Walters said of Robinson and Washington. “So you want them to have as many opportunities as they can because when they get the ball in their hands, they make plays. We know its a long season, we gotta balance keeping them fresh. We do that in practice making sure they’re not getting too many reps in practice, making sure they’re fresh for game day.”
Huskers can't afford to fumble against Buckeyes
Nebraska fumbled four times against Illinois. All four were in Nebraska’s own territory, too. If that happens against OSU, it’ll be a long night, Walters said.
“The guys have to realize the hopes and dreams of this program is that football,” Walters said.
Mills was seen after practice still holding a football under his arm. He said Monday he’ll do that all week as punishment for his fumble on Saturday.
Quick hits
» Austin started his interview with reporters Wednesday by giving condolences to the Gaylord family, as Scott Gaylord, father of NU left tackle Christian Gaylord, died Friday in a major Interstate 80 accident near Gibbon.
“Our hearts are heavy, and they’ve been heavy since Friday when we learned of his passing,” Austin said. “Certainly he’ll be missed and time heals.”
Gaylord isn’t playing this season because he tore his ACL. Austin spent time with Gaylord’s parents, including Scott, after Christian got his surgery to repair the knee.
“I had a good conversation with mom and dad,” Austin said. “Certainly a tough deal to hear, when it’s somebody you just saw three or four weeks ago.”
» Verduzco said he didn’t think Martinez’s second fumble should have been ruled a fumble.
» NU’s first-down efficiency, Verduzco said, improved in the second half of the win over Illinois.
» While some of Ohio State’s defensive linemen have been banged up in the first four games — senior Jonathon Cooper is among them — Austin is preparing as if those players will participate Saturday.
» Verduzco said Martinez’s deep-passing work — especially on third down — has been “pretty good” this season.
» Washington sat out the second half of the Illinois game with a head injury. But the sophomore running back should be ready for Ohio State.
"Everything's fine," Held said. "Business as usual. He'll be ready to play Saturday."
» Held said he likes the attitude of Mills. His shoulders, footwork and feel for the offense has improved too after arriving as a junior-college transfer.
"At the end of the day, we gotta take care of the ball," Held said. "He knows that; he takes pride in it."
» Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said his position group graded out well following the Illinois contest. Ever since missing some chances in the Colorado game, Beckton said, the unit has been detail-oriented. Junior tight end Jack Stoll caught three passes for 45 yards a week ago and has 10 grabs for 154 yards and a touchdown through a third of the season.