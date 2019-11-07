LINCOLN — Three times in eight minutes with reporters Wednesday, Frost decided to table certain discussions.
The first instance was in response to a question about the quarterback depth chart and whether the gap between No. 1 and the rest of the group had changed since the spring. The second was about how team leadership was evolving.
“Those are some big-picture issues I’m happy to talk about at length after the season,” Frost said. “Right now our focus is on doing the best we can to get better today and then getting ready for Wisconsin.”
The coach also fielded a query about what kind of point total he would prefer to hit regularly and where the defense wants to limit an opponent.
“I don’t need to get off track with what we need to be focused on right now,” Frost said. “The only thing I’m really worried about with points is that we have more than somebody else at the end of the game.”
On-field struggles won't hurt recruiting
Frost chuckled when asked whether NU’s on-field struggles would affect the recruiting class.
“People see where this is going, and we’re not going to lose sight of that,” Frost said. “This group has done an unbelievable job getting this program turned — it’s certainly not happening as fast as I want it to — but we’re going to get it done. That’s why I’m here. We knew this thing wasn’t in great shape when we took over, and we knew we had a lot of things to fix. We’re in the process of doing that.”
A “tremendous opportunity” exists, Frost said, for recruits to contribute early in their careers.
Quick hits
» Frost said coaches poured over defensive film from Purdue’s long touchdown drives to end each half last weekend. The most frustrating part, he said, was it continued a pattern of Nebraska units struggling to perform well in tandem.
“There were some serious breakdowns in coverage that I think needed to be addressed on the coaching staff and on the team in that game,” Frost said. “We gave up too many easy things and there’s simple things we can do to fix that. But that’s kind of been the story is we can’t seem to, as a team, play great at the same time.”
» Asked about a physical stretch looming against Wisconsin and Iowa, Frost declined to label any team more physical than another in the Big Ten.
“I think we’re a stronger team than we were,” Frost said. “We still need more depth in a few things of that nature. But when injuries pop up and you don’t have the depth, it really starts to limit you a little bit. But our guys are excited and they’re fighting.”
» When asked about how Nebraska is working on preventing fumbles — Nebraska leads the nation with 23 — Frost said “we work on them every day.”
» Defensive tackle Darrion Daniels did not practice Wednesday.