Nebraska is among the top five schools for a four-star tight end in Texas.
Dametrious Crownover, a 6-foot-7, 260-pounder out of Grandview, Texas, tweeted Sunday night that NU, Texas A&M, Baylor, Ohio State and Texas are his final five schools. Crownover's older brother, Earnest, is a running back at A&M after playing at Kilgore (Texas) College with current Husker receiver Omar Manning.
NU could add two tight ends to its 2021 recruiting class, as Council Bluffs Lewis Central's Thomas Fidone remains one of the Huskers' top overall targets while they've continued to pursue other tight end prospects, including Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins.
Dametrious Crownover is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings.