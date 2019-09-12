Student athletes field countless questions about their sport of choice for the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they're just people, too.
We've written a list of questions to shake up the students' interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.
This week, we interviewed Husker tight end Jack Stoll about cooking, the mullet, crazy Nebraska weather and more.
Q: What is your go-to procrastination method?
A: I think like everyone nowadays it's just going on the phone and going to Instagram, Snapchat, stuff like that.
Q: What crazy Nebraska weather have you weathered?
A: Well I didn't even know there was such a thing as an ice storm before I got here. I remember a couple months in I get a news report on my phone saying there was going to be an ice storm and I genuinely didn't know what that was. I saw people slipping and sliding on Thursday night just walking around and I was just sitting there like, man, I didn't know it was going to happen like that.
Q: What's the last thing that made you laugh?
A: I just watched that new Dave Chappelle special on Netflix. I was laughing pretty hard in my room by myself, I'm not gonna lie.
Q: What meal can you cook best?
A: I'm a big grill guy. You know, I do feel like I whip up a mean sirloin.
Q: What was the last song you listened to?
A: The funny thing is it's uh... it's actually something... you ever heard of Big Bootie Mix? It was that to be honest with you. It was [volume] 13 without a doubt."
Q: If you made a podcast not about football, what would it be about?
A: Not about football? Gosh, I mean sports in general I guess. I'm kind of a sports junkie.
Q: If someone made a meme of you, what would it be?
A: I think now it would be something with the mullet... Unfortunately, that bad boy's gone.
Q: What's the best prank you've ever pulled?
A: I know the most recent. It's pretty simple. It's just being in the shower when someone closes their eyes and they wash the shampoo out and you keep squirting it on top of them.
Q: What's the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?
A: I'm pretty sure someone asked for a piece of my mullet one time. Yeah that didn't happen, let's put it that way.
Q: What was the last gift you gave?
A: I think I ended up giving my dad one of those, I think it's called a dude crate or something like that for Father's Day.
Q: What's something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?
A: I think I never expected to have long hair. And my mom wasn't a huge fan of that growing up, let's put it that way.