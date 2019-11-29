LINCOLN — Nebraska players and coaches have already partaken in their Thanksgiving meal. Now they’re almost ready for one last helping of regular-season football.
Hy-Vee, which sponsors the Iowa-Nebraska game, catered for the team Tuesday night. The Huskers will continue preparations for the Hawkeyes on Thursday, treating it as a normal Friday, complete with a walk-through and night-before-game routine. The 1:30 p.m. Friday kickoff will complete the condensed practice schedule.
“They’ve handled the short week well,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Wednesday. “We’ve still got some work to do on it.”
Frost said the Huskers are “banged up” just like any team right now, but added, “I think there’s a few guys that have a chance to play that haven’t played lately. We’ll see where it falls.” That could include receiver/running back Wan’Dale Robinson, who hasn’t played in nearly a month.
Frost also said there’s a confidence that what Nebraska sees on film from Iowa is what it will see in the game. That hasn’t been the case much of this season, Frost said, when opponents have shown different defensive fronts than expected.
The Hawkeyes, conversely, are well known for their sturdy 4-3 alignments.
“Iowa’s good at what they do,” Frost said. “They’ve been running basically the same thing for a long time. They know all the plays that have a chance to expose them and they’ve addressed most of those. So we gotta be creative and we gotta do a good job just getting after them and blocking them and protecting them if we’re going to have a chance.”
Quick hits
» Progress by the offensive line in recent weeks has been steady, Frost said, particularly in the interior. But it will have to continue for NU to compete with the Hawkeyes.
“They’re going to make us earn it,” Frost said. “We can’t just have a good play now and again. We have to be consistent.”
» Playing for the seniors continues to be as strong a motivation as a bowl game or beating a rival, Frost said.
“Honestly, the whole team’s having fun,” Frost said. “The whole team’s anxious to play and excited to play. And I think there’s a lot of guys that want to send the seniors out on the best note possible.”