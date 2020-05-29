Carlton "CJ" Guidry, a three-star wide receiver from the Houston area, included the Huskers among his top three schools Wednesday.
Texas Tech and Houston also made the cut. The Huskers were the first Power Five school to offer Guidry in April 2019. Houston followed suit the next day, and Texas Tech offered him two months ago.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Guidry ranks as the No. 133 receiver in the country for the 2021 class and the No. 134 overall prospect in Texas, according to the 247Sports composite.
He helped lead Shadow Creek High School to an undefeated season and state championship in 2019. He has more than 1,200 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He's also a sprinter on the school's track team, with times of 10.84 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.96 seconds in the 200 meters.
Nebraska doesn't yet have any receivers committed to its 2021 class. The class currently ranks No. 47 in the nation and No. 11 in the Big Ten with seven commits — three offensive linemen, three linebackers and a quarterback.