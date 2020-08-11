Two University of Nebraska Board of Regents members said Monday that they want the Huskers to play football, even if the Big Ten doesn't.
Regent Paul Kenney of Amherst said it's "just going to be devastating if we don't, I believe. ... We want to play football, and I think we need to."
Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice expressed similar sentiments.
"We need to do what's best for the University of Nebraska and the student-athletes," he said.
If the coaches and players want to compete, that should be the main factor, Schafer said. "And my understanding is the coaches and players do want to play ball," he said.
The regents oversee the NU system, which includes institutions in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney.
But other regents were less strident. Chairman Jim Pillen, a starter on the Husker defense in the 1970s, said Monday morning: "Our kids want to compete, and all Nebraska wants to see our kids compete."
But by Monday afternoon, he said, "Everybody in Nebraska is happy to be in the Big Ten and is a good team player."
The suspicion Monday was that the Big Ten would cancel fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Mid-American Conference, which includes Northern Illinois, Ohio, Kent State and Toledo, opted out of fall sports last week.
Regent Elizabeth O'Connor of Omaha said the main objective must be the safety and health of coaches, athletes and staff. It would be harder to know what opponents are doing to protect against the coronavirus without the Big Ten monitoring the situation, O'Connor said.
"I think right now, we're following the Big Ten's lead as a university," she said.
Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln said in a text that he “supported the thoughtful and deliberate approach outlined last week by the Big Ten, and we recognize our student-athletes, coaches and staff want to compete.”
Regents Bob Phares of North Platte and Barb Weitz of Omaha could not be reached.
Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha said it would be better to have a football season because it helps keep players occupied, focused and committed. And he hopes that Nebraska plays this fall.
But the Huskers have an affiliation and a contract with the Big Ten, he said.
"If you don't have a conference, things get really ugly," he said.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green chose not to comment Monday afternoon. Ted Carter, president of the NU system, said in a text that he supports sports being played in the fall, "but I am not certain what the (Big Ten) will say at this point."
Carter said he expected to have more to say Tuesday.