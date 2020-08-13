The noise was everywhere.
Discourse — both public and behind closed Zoom sessions — held steady at a dull roar throughout the college football world Wednesday. The Big 12 released its reconfigured schedule. The NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through September. College Football Playoff executives awaited further guidance amid a shrunken pool of FBS teams. Conference-USA officials met and decided not to scrap fall football for the time being.
Nebraska, meanwhile, was outwardly silent. No new statements. All interviews declined.
The Huskers made their stance clear Monday when coach Scott Frost lobbied passionately for playing football in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. They did so again Tuesday in the wake of the Big Ten canceling all fall sports, issuing a joint message from top university leadership expressing disappointment in the decision and closing with a cliffhanger — “We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”
Reaction poured in from national media members Wednesday outraged that NU would dare break league rank and continue to explore a fall season. Radio personality Paul Finebaum called Nebraska “lucky to be in the Big Ten.” Sports Illustrated columnist Pat Forde wrote, “Pack up your John Deere and hit the farm roads out of here.”
ESPN analyst Desmond Howard, a former Michigan receiver, was even bolder, saying on ESPN’s morning show “Get Up!” the Big Ten should demand a public apology from Nebraska officials.
“If I'm (Big Ten commissioner) Kevin Warren, right now, I'm working on a way to get their ass out of the Big Ten,” Howard said. “Because they don't bring that much that they need to be the only group that’s sitting out here and not only criticizing the decision, but saying they want to leave the conference and play somewhere else. They ain't Notre Dame, baby. They ain't got their own TV contract. They can’t run independent like that. They don’t have that cachet.”
But Ohio State does, and the narrative briefly changed hours later when Buckeyes coach Ryan Day revealed on a Zoom call that the school was “still exploring all options,” including fall football in some form.
“Some of the things that Nebraska’s asked about is something that we’re continually asking about as well,” Day said. “We play nonconference games year in and year out. So in this unique situation, we’re just trying to find out what exactly the conference’s stance is on this and what it means with TV contracts and everything else. We’re asking all those questions.”
Alas, the curiosity was short-lived. By late afternoon, OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith said in a statement that talks with the Big Ten led the school to conclude fall football “would not be an allowable opportunity for us to move forward.” Instead, Smith said, the Buckeyes will turn their full attention to developing a plan for the spring — Day proposed an eight-game season starting the first week of January.
Nebraska, though, has yet to give any public indication of fully punting on the fall season. A North Dakota State official confirmed to The World-Herald the Bison — winners of eight of the last nine FCS national championships — reached out to NU about a game. NDSU is looking to play multiple nonconference games this fall after its league, the Missouri Valley, postponed league play to the spring. The school was supposed to travel to Oregon but lost that contest Tuesday when the Pac-12 canceled fall sports.
The head coach of another FCS school, Stephen F. Austin’s Colby Carthel, tweeted at Nebraska and Frost on Tuesday, inviting them to play in Texas in late October.
No additional schools officially canceled football Wednesday, but Nebraska’s power five options are essentially nil outside the Big Ten. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the Huskers hadn’t reached out to that league, and Iowa State became the last Big 12 school to fill its single nonconference game opening when the Cyclones added Louisiana. ACC and SEC schedules are either full or not options. In the longest of long shots, Notre Dame still has an available nonconference spot after Western Michigan canceled.
Other FBS conferences yet to cancel this fall are the Sun Belt, Conference-USA and the AAC along with a handful of independents including BYU, New Mexico State and Liberty. In all, 77 of 130 FBS programs were moving ahead with football in the coming months as of Wednesday night.
One of the only Nebraska voices to go public Wednesday was running backs coach and recruiting coordinator Ryan Held, who posted a picture of Frost on social media and wrote, “I’m riding with this guy every day of the week!”
Where exactly that road leads for 2020 officially remains unsettled for at least one more day.