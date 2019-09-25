LINCOLN — Justin Fields is a different kind of quarterback. And Nebraska’s defense is adjusting accordingly.
The Ohio State QB offers more of a mobile threat than any of the Huskers’ first four opponents. In addition to completing 66 of 95 passes for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns (against zero interceptions), the Georgia transfer has run for 150 on 34 carries (4.4 average).
“He’s a really good football player,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. “He’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
Freshman Luke McCaffrey and redshirt freshman Matt Masker are emulating Fields on the scout team, Chinander said. Meanwhile, the Blackshirts are making sure they account for what Fields can do.
Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said his unit will likely need to hold coverages for a few beats longer this week.
“Eye discipline is important for guys when that quarterback is moving around in the pocket and out of the pocket,” Fisher said. “Make sure they get their eyes on their guy on the routes. That’s the biggest thing with a mobile quarterback, is we’re going to mind our business and keep our eyes on the right spots.”
There are similarities between the Scott Frost attack that Nebraska’s defense sees daily and OSU’s attack led by coach Ryan Day. Chinander said one of them is that tendencies are hard to decipher and formations never stay the same. A new head coach and new offensive coordinator make the Buckeyes even harder to read.
But one question has been answered, Chinander said: Fields has taken command of the offense. The Huskers’ chances of pulling a Saturday upset will depend in part on whether they can be the first team to contain him in 2019.
“The one thing (a mobile QB) changes is your calls and how you operate in the calls,” Chinander said. “You have to always account for the quarterback in the run game. You’re almost playing option football a lot when that quarterback is a viable option.”
Jackson pumped for big stage
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson was jacked up to play Ohio State from the time he turned on the film to watch the Buckeyes. He knew NU still had to install the game plan, and that he’d have to wait five days for showtime on Saturday. But Jackson practically bounced Tuesday as he described the feelings bound up in this week.
“This might be the most excited I’ve been for a week, really,” he said.
Jackson said the “opportunity” Nebraska has fuels his anticipation.
“We’re underdogs, we’re this and that, we’ve struggled, we’ve done survived a few wins,” he said. “Protect the house against a team like Ohio State, that’s dynamic, that’s been going crazy each week, it’s going to be amazing for the state, for us. It’s going to be a big momentum boost for the team going into the rest of the season.”
It’s a big personal challenge for Jackson, as well, to square off against OSU’s top-shelf receivers. The Buckeyes had several selected in the 2019 NFL draft, but don’t seem to have lost much of a step at the position. The top trio of K.J. Hill, Binjimen Victor and Chris Olave have combined for 51 catches, 640 yards and three touchdowns in four games.
“This is going to be a big game, a big stage, everybody’s going to be watching, including my team, and I’m going to know that,” Jackson said. “I’m going to know that now, know that going into the week, to make sure I prepare myself to put nothing but greatness on film.”
Front must contain Dobbins
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti likes everything about the game of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. He said the Buckeye back might be the best NU will face this season.
“He’s got great balance, he’s a downhill runner, he spins out of tackles — you’re not going to be able to arm tackle him — and he’s a guy who can make plays inside and make plays outside,” Tuioti said.
NU’s front seven has to “contain” Dobbins, Tuioti said. Because he’s a good pass blocker and receiver, Dobbins remains on the field in protections as well.
“He’s a complete back,” Tuioti said.
In two games against Nebraska, the junior from La Grange, Texas, has 35 carries for 269 yards and four touchdowns, plus five catches for 66 yards.
Gaylord posts tribute to father
Nebraska left tackle Christian Gaylord on Tuesday posted a social media tribute to his father, Scott, who was one of three people who died Friday in an Interstate 80 crash near Gibbon.
“My father is the best man I’ve ever met, I was blessed to call him Dad,” Christian Gaylord’s Twitter tribute read in part. “You’re finally home and I can’t wait to see you again. Love you Dad.”
Gaylord, recovering from a torn ACL, did not make the trip to Illinois over the weekend.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Friday at mile marker 284 on Interstate 80, about 13 miles east of a Kearney exit.
Traffic had slowed as it was entering a construction zone on eastbound I-80, the patrol said. The driver of a semitrailer truck failed to slow, and the semi struck the slow vehicles from the rear, officials said.
Quick hits
» Dobbins and Buckeye back Master Teague offer different challenges, Chinander said. Dobbins is a cutback/power threat while Teague brings a speed element.
» Nebraska hasn’t seen an offensive line as good as Ohio State’s, Chinander said. But he added that the Buckeyes haven’t seen a D-line as good as Nebraska’s, either.
» Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud called the development “good” for ’backers behind the top three of Barry, Collin Miller and Will Honas. The group includes young scholarship players such as Jackson Hannah, Nick Henrich and Garrett Snodgrass along with promising walk-ons Luke Reimer and Joseph Johnson.
“They’re doing individual with us, they’re doing reps in practice,” Ruud said. “So it’s tougher when you don’t get a ton of game reps to really develop. But we’re trying as much as we can to get that work in during practice so if the time comes where they gotta go play, they’re ready.”