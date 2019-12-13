Seven sexual assault reports filed with Lincoln police are connected to either one or both of the former Husker players accused of sexual misconduct.
Public reports from the Lincoln Police Department do not list the names of suspects or victims.
But The World-Herald made a public records request for reports involving Andre Hunt or Katerian LeGrone.
In response, Lincoln police provided five reports of nonconsensual sexual penetration and two reports of inappropriate touching of private parts.
Included in those reports was an Aug. 25 sexual assault that allegedly occurred at the players’ off-campus apartment. Hunt, 20, and LeGrone, 19, were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with that assault. They have not yet been charged.
A Title IX investigation was conducted into that allegation, and the men received a 2½-year suspension from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They have appealed the decision and want to have a formal hearing on the matter. Their attorneys have said they did nothing wrong.
The additional six reports date back to the summer of 2018, with at least three of the alleged assaults occurring in the same UNL dorm room.
A university spokeswoman said student addresses are protected by federal educational privacy regulations and declined to provide the names of the students who lived in that dorm room.
The additional six reports have been made since Dec. 6, after ESPN reported on the Title IX investigation into Hunt and LeGrone.
An 18-year-old female said she was penetrated without consent at a dorm room at the University Suites, a coed housing facility at 1780 R St., on Aug. 17, 2018.
Another 18-year-old woman reported that a rape occurred in that same room sometime between August and October 2018.
A 19-year-old woman told police that she was raped there in early September 2018.
A 19-year-old woman told police that she was raped there on Feb. 7.
Two women, ages 18 and 19, said they were inappropriately touched on April 13. One incident occurred near 14th and Superior Streets. The other report did not provide an address.
In the Aug. 25 incident that led to the men’s arrest, a 19-year-old woman reported to police that she was raped at Hunt and LeGrone’s off-campus apartment.
Hunt and LeGrone are listed on the public police report of that incident because it is marked “cleared” and arrests have been made in the case, Lincoln police said.
LeGrone was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, and Hunt was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault.
The arrests came a week after the Title IX investigation report was obtained by ESPN. The report says “a greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies.”
Hunt was released from the Lancaster County Jail on Wednesday on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. LeGrone posted 10% of $50,000 bail that set for to him Wednesday and appeared in Lancaster County Court on Thursday afternoon wearing street clothes.
LeGrone’s arraignment was continued until Dec. 20, the same date as Hunt’s next hearing.
Lincoln attorney Chad Wythers, who represented LeGrone at Thursday’s hearing, declined to comment.