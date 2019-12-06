Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class took a small hit Thursday.
Independence (Kan.) Community College inside linebacker Jamoi Hodge announced that he has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment.
Hodge committed to the Huskers on Nov. 26.
When asked by The World-Herald for a reason he decommitted, Hodge texted, “Ask the coach. I don’t have nothing to say.”
Nebraska is kicking the tires on several other linebacker prospects, including Diablo Valley (Calif.) College’s Eteva Mauga.
Nebraska now has 14 recruits committed to its 2020 class.