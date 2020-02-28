Kicker Matt Waldoch, who walked onto Nebraska's football team last fall and made more field goals than any other Husker last season, has left the football program, The World-Herald learned Thursday.
Waldoch's name is no longer a part of NU's 2020 football roster. Waldoch did not immediately return a message to the World-Herald seeking comment but a source familiar with the situation said Waldoch will pursue club soccer instead.
Waldoch walked on to the Husker football team — from the UNL men's soccer club — last semester and made four field goals. He remains a part of the club soccer team.
Along with the departure of scholarship kicker Barret Pickering, NU is now down to three kickers headed into 2020: Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz, Kearney redshirt freshman Gabe Heins and incoming freshman Tyler Crawford.
Of the six players who attempted field goals last season for Nebraska, only one — Lane McCallum, who won the Northwestern game — remains on the roster, and he is expected to play only safety this season. Pickering and Waldoch left, Dylan Jorgensen entered the transfer portal, and Isaac Armstrong and Harrison Martin graduated.