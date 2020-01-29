LINCOLN — Nebraska fans will soon be able to purchase tickets to the spring game.
Season ticket holders have the first opportunity to buy them on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. A minimum of 15,000 will be available to the general public. There’s a limit of 10 tickets per account.
The spring game will be played April 18 and the kickoff time is still to be announced.
Fans can purchase tickets online at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG-RED or in person at the Nebraska ticket office in the Stadium Drive parking garage.
The majority of tickets cost $10, though there will be a limited number of club seats available for $20. Tickets for UNL faculty and staff cost $5. UNL students get in free, as do children in eighth grade or younger, but they must secure a ticket for admittance. There’s a limit of two complimentary youth tickets for each regular ticket purchased.
The Huskers drew 85,946 fans for the 2019 spring game, marking the second straight year Nebraska led the nation in spring game attendance.