At the outset of Nebraska's spring practices, quarterback Adrian Martinez remains the No. 1 guy — even as coach Scott Frost said he'll be a "little limited" after offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.
"Adrian's starting out ... he's our quarterback," Frost said.
Backups Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey will get snaps with the No. 1 offense, and Frost said there will be a genuine competition. If McCaffrey doesn't win it, Frost said there could be a "conversation" come fall about whether he can help a depleted wide receiver group.
Frost said Martinez "seems like he's in a really good place."
"He cares as much as anybody on our team," Frost said. Martinez and the other quarterbacks did a good job of "attacking" the opening practice, Frost said.
» Frost said he didn't want to "burden" outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson with the special teams coordinator role, so he hired special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge to handle the X's and O's, which takes work off the plate of the assistant coaches. Frost said the assistants will still work with special teams, as Rutledge can't coach the team during game days.
"Special teams cost us three or four games last year," Frost said.
Special teams was an emphasis on Day 1 of camp and Frost liked the team's buy-in. NU needs better effort on special teams, Frost said, and the Huskers need a kickoff specialist who can "drive" a kickoff into the end zone. Nebraska lacked that in 2019 and Wisconsin and Iowa returned kickoffs for touchdowns as a result.
» Frost said new offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick has helped immediately with NU's offensive organization — how the coaches script plays, how many reps were taken in a given play — and that's resulted in a faster, higher-tempo workout than NU had last spring.
"He's got his work cut out for him," Frost said of Lubick. Frost trusts Lubick will get it done.
» Newcomers Jordon Riley and Alante Brown were both mentioned by Frost as players who could made an immediate impact.
» Frost is "backing off" JD Spielman right now as he takes a personal break away from the program, but NU will be "keeping tabs" on Spielman's progress.
» Frost joked that he was afraid to say the first practice was good out of concern that media and fans would perceive it to be better than it was.
"We've got a long way to go," Frost said.
Quick hits
» Freshmen defensive backs Henry Gray and Isaac Gifford will both be out this spring with shoulder injuries, Frost said. Defensive back Noa Pola-Gates is only taking mental reps early in the spring as well, DBs coach Travis Fisher said.
» Redshirt freshman Brant Banks is working behind senior left tackle Brenden Jaimes.
» Nebraska is deciding whether to use Javin Wright at outside linebacker or safety, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. The 6-foot-3 Wright weighs 205 now, Chinander said, but could bulk up to 225 if necessary. Wright’s football IQ, Chinander said, is high.
» In a perfect world, Cam Taylor-Britt stays at cornerback, Chinander said, where he can be an effective slot corner or outside corner. Last season, Taylor-Britt played safety often during the first half of the year. It wasn’t his strong suit, Chinander said, compared to corner. Later in the season, Taylor returned to corner and Dicaprio Bootle played more safety, a move Chinander called “selfless” on Bootle’s part.
» Redshirt freshman and Omaha Burke graduate Chris Hickman is likely to be more at receiver than tight end this spring, though Frost said Hickman can still work in two tight end situations as well.
» The Huskers have 123 players on their spring roster, which does not include the walk-on and scholarship players still to arrive this summer. Several players have new numbers, including Bootle (7), Marquel Dismuke (9), Quinton Newsome (6), Jordon Riley (87), Alante Brown (4), Logan Smothers (8), Jaiden Francois (12), Tamon Lynum (14), Henry Gray (21), Eteva Mauga-Clements (22), Isaac Gifford (23), Blaise Gunnerson (24), Chase Contreraz (36), Xavier Trevino (61), Nouredin Nouili (63) and Turner Corcoran (74).