Jonathan Rutledge, who had previously worked at Auburn as a special teams analyst, will fill a similar role for the Huskers, he announced on Twitter.
Rutledge had worked for two seasons as a special teams analyst at Auburn. Prior to that, he’d worked at Missouri and Memphis in similar roles. His bio has been removed from Auburn’s website.
According to a source, Nebraska isn't done hiring off-the-field personnel for its 2020 staff. A look at NU's 2020 coaching staff lists only a single analyst — Rutledge — and zero graduate assistants. NU is expected to have a full complement of those staff members, but all positions have not been filled or decided yet.
Auburn had the nation’s No. 36 most efficient special teams last season, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. In 2018, Auburn ranked 37th. Although the Tigers officially have a special teams coordinator in Larry Porter, he also coaches running backs and tight ends and serves as Auburn’s top recruiter, so Rutledge had considerable influence over the special teams operation.
The 2016 Missouri special teams ranked 37th nationally. In 2017, Mizzou struggled, finishing 107th.
All of those showings, however, are better than Nebraska’s hideous 120th-ranked performance in 2019, when the Huskers had six different kickers attempting field goals and gave up two costly kickoff returns for touchdowns in the Wisconsin and Iowa games. NU’s special teams coordinator in 2018 and 2019, Jovan Dewitt, has taken a similar role at North Carolina.
The Huskers interviewed Rutledge and other candidates for the job in January. One leading contender for the role, Kansas State’s Sean Snyder, was believed to be a frontrunner until he took a full-time position at USC.
Nebraska’s special teams will be undergoing an overhaul in 2020 with a new long snapper (Camden Witucki) and new full-time punter William Przystup. Two new kickers — walk-ons Chase Contreraz and Tyler Crawford — join returnees Barret Pickering, Matt Waldoch and Gabe Heins at kicker. NU’s kick return game remains unresolved, as well. The Huskers’ 18.13 yards per kick return average ranked second-to-last in the Big Ten as seven different players returned kickoffs last season.