With the Tennessee Titans’ 35-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nebraska’s Super Bowl streak ended at 26 years.
The Husker streak, which dated to 1993 and remains the longest of any program, includes players on the active roster, practice squad or injured reserve.
Tennessee’s Joshua Kalu was one of six ex-Huskers in this year’s NFL playoffs, but the cornerback was the only one still playing in Sunday’s conference championships.
New England running back Rex Burkhead, Buffalo offensive lineman Spencer Long, Minnesota running back Ameer Abdullah and Philadelphia linebacker Nate Gerry were eliminated in wild-card games. Baltimore punter Sam Koch was out after a divisional-round loss.
Kalu was activated from Tennessee’s practice squad in early November and carved out a role primarily on special teams.
He was the Titans’ hero in Week 10 — his second game of the season — when he blocked the potential tying field goal as time expired against the Chiefs, their last loss this year.