NCAA extends recruiting dead period through September

LINCOLN — While the ACC, Big 12, SEC and other leagues are still on course to play football in September, they won’t be able to host recruits on official or unofficial visits during the month after the NCAA extended its recruiting dead period on Wednesday through Sept. 30.
While the NCAA has expanded virtual recruiting options for schools, a dead period means that prospects can’t make in-person visits to campuses. Coaches also can’t leave campus to make in-person evaluations (at high school games, for example.)
The ruling affects all sports, so college basketball teams won’t be able to host recruits in September, either.