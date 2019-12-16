Nation's No. 1 juco wide receiver Manning commits to Nebraska football

LINCOLN — The biggest early Christmas present under the Nebraska football recruiting tree was about to put his phone on do not disturb Friday night. Omar Manning may be the 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver who can change the Huskers’ offense — especially in the red zone — but he’d prefer to duck the spotlight.
“I’m not into all the recruiting hype,” he told The World-Herald.
Manning — the nation’s No. 1 junior college wide receiver according to multiple services — is about to be the center of a whole lot of hype, even if he doesn’t arrive until the summer. His surprise commitment — which was actually a reaffirmation of a silent commitment he made to NU in November — was so notable that it coaxed Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez out of his Twitter hiatus.
“Can’t wait for you to get here brotha!” Martinez wrote, echoing a fan base that had watched Husker receivers struggle all season to get open both on deep routes and in the red zone, where Nebraska completed just 39.4% of its passes. Manning — who averaged 20.7 yards per catch and grabbed six touchdowns for Kilgore (Texas) College this season — can change the conversation quickly in a room that lacked Manning’s size and jump ball talents.
NU seemed to know it, too, this summer when it pinpointed Manning as its top receiver prospect, hosting him on a summer official visit. Manning rebuffed offers from plenty of schools, including Oregon, to keep Nebraska at the top of the heap. In November, he made a silent commitment, too.
“We kept it under wraps for a minute,” Manning said.
This week, though, Manning — the No. 2 overall juco player in the nation according to 247Sports composite service and the No. 3 player according to Rivals — entertained the idea of taking more official visits in January and signing in February, since he’s not graduating from Kilgore until May. The notoriously media-shy Manning even did an interview with 247Sports in which he said he would visit Texas A&M. Manning did chew on that but, in the last two days, decided Nebraska was the spot.
“Nebraska is where I think I’ll flourish the best on and off the field,” he said. “I plan on coming there and making a big, big impact.”
NU was concerned enough, though, to use head coach Scott Frost’s in-school visit now instead of January. Frost brought along running backs coach Ryan Held — one of Manning’s primary recruiters and Nebraska’s ace junior college recruiter. While Manning said he’d already decided to stick with Nebraska, he didn’t inform coaches until after they’d left, with a phone call.
Frost “was really excited,” Manning said.
Manning has two years to play two. He started his career at TCU in 2017, redshirting before transferring to Kilgore. In two seasons there, he established himself not only as a receiver but as a strong perimeter blocker, according to Kilgore wide receivers coach Peter Hopkins.
Nebraska’s offense, Manning said, is a good fit — he noted the Huskers “put up almost 500 yards on Wisconsin’s defense” — and there’s an immediate need for him. Presuming all pertinent Husker receivers return, NU has the chance to put Manning, JD Spielman and Wan’Dale Robinson on the field at the same time, plus a tight end. If Manning can draw double teams with his size, it frees up space in the middle of the field for NU’s slots to work.
“I’ll offer them experience,” Manning said.
And a considerable boost to the recruiting class. Manning becomes the third receiver to commit to NU’s 2020 class, joining Zavier Betts of Bellevue West and Will Nixon of Waco, Texas. Betts won’t sign next week as he continues to aim for academic eligibility.
Manning still has classwork at Kilgore to finish up, too, but he’s confident he’ll get there. Husker fans will be hoping for it, too. The 16th commit of NU’s 2020 class filled the No. 1 priority.