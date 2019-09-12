LINCOLN — Expect Wan'Dale Robinson to see an uptick in touches. And Nebraska would like it to begin this weekend.
Coach Scott Frost said Thursday the Huskers want the ball in the hands of the dynamic true freshman receiver/running back more often as the team continues final prep for Northern Illinois. Robinson, a former four-star prospect, has six carries for 30 yards and six catches for 68 more through two games.
Frost said creating opportunities for Robinson and sophomore Maurice Washington to make plays will be key in getting the offense back on track. With Robinson in particular, that could mean more work in the backfield.
"We need to get other guys the ball, but we need to create any way we can to get those two guys with the ball," Frost said. "And if we're not getting one of them enough touches, then we gotta manufacture it and allow them to make the plays they're capable of."
Nebraska will eventually be able to insert Robinson anywhere and allow him to operate as a running back, in the slot or out wide, Frost said. But it's hard to open things up that wide right away.
"We gotta be smart with how we use him," Frost said. "But he's capable of doing both. It's just hard to overload him with three different positions right now. The more time goes by, the more I think we're going to be able to utilize him because of his familiarity with what we're doing."
Other notes from Frost's seven-minute media availability:
» It was another good week of practice, Frost said. There was more attention to detail each day.
» Coaches don't consider ball security to be an issue for Adrian Martinez, but Frost doesn't want it to become one either.
» NU is working toward adding at least one player from the club soccer program to have a shot at helping the team at kicker. Starter Barret Pickering and multiple other in-house candidates, including punter Isaac Armstrong, are working through various ailments.
» Frost said discipline will be especially important against a Northern Illinois team that could get creative in its offensive play-calling. Frost noted that trick plays burned the Huskers at Colorado.
» Younger receivers will likely get more chances Saturday, Frost said, even if that means many are learning on the job. He said it's an "anomaly" that a wideout like Kanawai Noa has yet to make a catch.
» Coaches continue to feel optimism about running back Dedrick Mills and his abilities despite a slow start.
"I still expect great things out of him this year," Frost said. "He's going to be a big part of what we're doing Saturday and beyond."
» Frost said he will announce the recipients of NU's two remaining open scholarships on Monday.