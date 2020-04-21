An upbeat Bill Moos took to the airwaves Monday evening. Amid a global pandemic, the Nebraska athletic director said his department has adjusted well to the less-than-ideal circumstances.
That includes nutrition, which Moos said is serving about 175 student-athletes through a grab-and-go curbside setup. It includes academic support, which continues to be a resource for the entirety of the 650-plus student-athletes who are taking classes remotely.
Most recently it includes the virtual 2020 spring game that took place Saturday. Nebraska tweeted earlier in the day that the event — a simulated football contest between rosters featuring all-time Husker greats — reached 1,211,423 people overall. That breaks down to 281,350 unique viewers and 525,740 total views, with a peak live views count of 24,320. The game was streamed across Facebook, Twitter and Twitch and was accessible through Huskers.com.
“That is incredible,” Moos said. “And I just think it came off great.”
Moos credited director of creative and emerging media Nick Burkhardt with leading the effort along with the rest of the digital staff. Husker Vision and marketing personnel were also highly involved in the undertaking, which included performances from the marching band and spirit squads along with live calls from Greg Sharpe (play by play) and Matt Davison (analysis).
“We’re not going to sit around in Husker athletics and pout and go, ‘Gee, I wish we could have played the spring game,’ ” Moos said. “... We were dealt the cards we were dealt just like everybody else. We challenged our people to have some fun with these type of things. What can we do better than anybody else? And there’s so many things we do better than anybody else and at least as good.
“That’s what we did with the spring game. It’s kind of the talk of the country right now, and I couldn’t be more proud of our folks and the great, great innovative approach they had to this.”
Moos also lauded other areas during his hourlong appearance on “Sports Nightly.” Nebraska President Ted Carter and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren have been among the leaders “out in front” of an altered landscape of college athletics, he said. His daily communication with fellow league A.D.s — “the best communication I’ve seen with my peers,” Moos said — has led to a better sharing of ideas.
The athletic director said he also held a one-hour Zoom meeting with NU’s top 100 donors earlier in the month. The question-and-answer session “went exceptionally well,” he said, and more are planned for the future.
Other items of note:
>> Student-athletes still aren’t allowed in the weight room even in groups of 10 or fewer, Moos said. It’s “frustrating” for a place like Nebraska, which he considers among the safest in the country amid the pandemic. Hopefully, he added, players are taking it upon themselves to stay in shape.
>> Asked by a caller about the prospect of playing games without fans, Moos said he still believes the general student body needs to be back on campus attending classes before the conversation turns to athletes competing. He said he’s optimistic fall sports will play their seasons, even if they have to be delayed or abbreviated.
>> The A.D. was bullish about basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and his team next season, citing now-eligible transfers and five new signees as reasons things could turn quickly from this winter’s last-place league finish.
Said Moos: “Don’t miss out on this upcoming men’s basketball season.”
>> Moos noted that the football team got in just two unpadded practices before the pandemic shutdowns set in. He said that has created an uneven playing field within the league. There will be two “very, very big” conference calls among Big Ten officials this week related to closing that gap.
“Some of our competitors in the league got as many as seven or eight, some even nine (practices),” Moos said. “Hopefully, that's going to be able to even out down the road.”