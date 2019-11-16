Missed opportunities prove costly as Huskers fall to Wisconsin

LINCOLN — Two scores in less than two minutes of play clock flipped the game entirely, and led to a 37-21 win for Wisconsin over Nebraska on Saturday.
The Huskers led 14-10 after an Adrian Martinez rushing touchdown, but a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jack Coan to AJ Turner, followed by a pick thrown by Martinez and a rushing touchdown from Jonathan Taylor put Wisconsin up 27-14 by halftime.
The Badgers went up as many as 20, and Nebraska teased a comeback, but five times NU pushed the ball to the Wisconsin 34-yard line or closer and failed to score points.
Both teams thrived on the ground with 593 combined rushing yards, but Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor was the victor, finishing with 204 yards on the ground. He eclipsed the 200-yard mark for the third time in three games against Nebraska, the first time a Wisconsin running back has ever done that against an opponent. Coan was serviceable for the Badgers, completing 13 of 21 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.
Dedrick Mills led NU’s offense with 188 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per carry. Martinez completed 13 of 23 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown.
Nebraska is now 4-6 on the year, and must win its final two games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
Nebraska struck first with a 12-yard touchdown run after a Taylor fumble in the first quarter. It was Nebraska’s first lead over Wisconsin since the fourth quarter of the 2015 game.
And that lead lasted but 11 seconds.
Aron Cruickshank took the ensuing kickoff back 89 yards to tie it 7-7 with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
Nebraska took back the lead at 14-10 after the best drive of the afternoon. Martinez hit tight end Jack Stoll for 23 to start, then connected with JD Spielman on a 14-yard swing pass, and a 16-yard run by Mills up the middle followed. Martinez finished the drive with a 2-yard run, screaming in celebration after the score.
Then, Wisconsin started to look like Wisconsin.
Coan fired a rocket to AJ Taylor on a slant on second-and-5, and Taylor bounced off two tackles to find himself with open green in front of him. He dove into the end zone after 55 yards, for a 17-14 lead.
Martinez’s next pass was tipped and picked by Jack Sanborn, and Taylor rumbled in for a score three plays later for the two-score lead.
Nebraska failed to move the ball — and Wisconsin took its precious time on the next drive — miking most of the final four minutes of the half. A 24-yard field goal had the Badgers up 13 at the break.
Nebraska forced Wisconsin into a three-and-out on the opening drive of the third quarter — Wisconsin electing three straight times to not give Jonathan Taylor the ball. NU took over and crossed the 50 on the first play, a 12-yard swing pass to Spielman. Then Martinez failed to get rid of the ball as Wisconsin’s pass rush closed in, and he took a 20-yard loss to the dismay of coach Scott Frost on the sideline. A Barret Pickering field-goal attempt sailed it wide left.
Wisconsin handed the ball off eight times on a nine-play drive that ate 5:29 off the third-quarter clock and ended in seven points with an 11-yard touchdown run by Taylor, who threw defenders off as he spun for the score and the 20-point lead.
It took 91 seconds for NU to cut it to 13 after a 23-yard pass from Martinez to Spielman in the end zone. And on the first play of the fourth, Nebraska stopped Anthony Lotti short of the first down to get the ball back at the 4-yard line.
Martinez broke loose on a 45-yard run. Mills danced down the sideline for 43. Frost went for it on fourth-and-4 from the 17 — but Martinez was stuffed, and for the fourth time inside Wisconsin's 34-yard-line, Nebraska came up empty-handed.
The Badgers made NU pay with a crushing, methodical drive to make it 37-21.
A 36-yard toss from Martinez to Kanawai Noa put the ball at the 5-yard-line. Sticking true to the theme of the day, a fourth-and-5 pass to Mazour was stopped short at the 1-yard-line.