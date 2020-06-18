The son of former Husker defensive back Barron Miles is walking on to NU's football program for the upcoming season.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Barron Miles Jr., who played football at Chandler (Arizona) High School, will join the Huskers. Miles had limited stats according to MaxPreps, but Chandler is one of the best programs in the nation. Three of Chandler's defenders signed scholarships with BYU, while three signed with UCLA, Wisconsin and Northwestern, respectively.
The elder Miles was an All-Big Eight cornerback in 1993 and 1994 before enjoying a 12-year career in the Canadian Football League. He's now a coach in the CFL. Miles, at 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, told The World-Herald in 2014 that teammates looked at him as if he were a waterboy. He proved doubters wrong quickly.
“No one could beat me, that was my attitude,” Miles said at the time. “It didn’t matter your size, my size, I went in saying, ‘I’m going to dominate, no matter what.’ I was always the underdog. I was always too short, I was always too slow, I was always, ‘He can’t jump.’ I had nothing to lose.”