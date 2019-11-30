LINCOLN — Each week, The World-Herald will track the Nebraska quarterback's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.
* * *
Wow plays
On fourth-and-6, Adrian Martinez felt the pressure of a blitz, he waited for Kade Warner to get open on the crossing route, then delivered a soft pass that went for 11 yards and a first down. Three plays later, Wyatt Mazour scored to tie the game 24-24.
Basic stats
Martinez completed 10 of 18 passes for 50 yards. He ran 21 times for 44 yards. His longest pass was 20 yards to Warner. His longest run was 8.
Turnovers
One interception. Martinez threw a ball into double coverage down the field before the end of the half. It took the air out of Memorial Stadium and gave rise to some boos as the Huskers ran into the tunnel at halftime.
Martinez Market indicator
Down. Let the speculation begin. Scott Frost has hinted all year that Martinez played hurt. He won’t say how hurt. Neither will Martinez. Maybe those questions will be answered in the coming weeks. What’s clear is Martinez threw for 260 yards at Iowa last year. He threw for 50 this year. That’s an issue. Especially when the entire stadium already has a chant for a true freshman quarterback who threw one pass Friday — and that ended up being NU’s longest of the day and led to six points.