In the wild west, cutthroat world of recruiting, there are the Jared Bubaks of the world, who know where they want to go. All they need is a direct message back on Twitter.
“Yeah, I guess you don’t hear this side of it very often,” Bubak said.
After three years at Arizona State, the Lincoln Christian grad and former three-star tight end entered the transfer portal in February. He moved home, went to his brother’s state basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena and started to realize he wanted to spend his final year in the uniform of his childhood heroes.
So Bubak sent a direct message on Twitter to Kenny Wilhite, the director of high school relations on the Nebraska football staff. He helps coordinate walk-ons. Bubak asked Wilhite if he could walk-on.
“That got me in touch with coach (Scott) Frost and (Frost) said he was excited about having me come on,” Bubak said.
The deal was finalized this weekend, and Bubak announced the news on Twitter. He’ll join fellow newcomers at volunteer workouts, which begin this week.
As a Sun Devil, Bubak hardly saw the field, and when he did, it was usually on special teams. He didn’t record a catch at ASU in the two seasons he saw action. Bubak said Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton told him they are going to give him a shot at playing time as a tight end or somewhere on special teams. The Huskers have five tight ends on scholarship: senior Jack Stoll, juniors Austin Allen, Kurt Rafdal and Travis Vokolek and sophomore Chris Hickman. Stoll and Vokolek appear to be frontrunners for the starting position.
Bubak just wants a shot to play, and that’s what he’ll get. He thinks this is a bit of a mea culpa for what happened in 2016, when he committed to Nebraska, then went elsewhere.
“I kind of feel like I owe Husker fans because of what went down,” he said with a laugh. “But I also always knew I wanted to finish my career here.”