One of the longest-tenured and most important starters on Nebraska's football team, left tackle Brenden Jaimes, practiced Wednesday as the Huskers continued preparation for Illinois.
Jaimes, who left injured in the fourth quarter of NU's 44-8 win over Northern Illinois, was suited up and without a green no-contact jersey. Offensive line coach Greg Austin said Jaimes and his backup, Broc Bando, shared snaps at left tackle, although Jaimes was "limited" in his repetitions.
Bando played well in relief of Jaimes in the game, Austin said, and has his full confidence should he have to start at Illinois.
"Nobody in our offensive line room has progressed more than Broc Bando since we've arrived here," Austin said. "That's a testament to him."
Austin said a combination of relationship-building and straight talk got through to Bando, who lost weight, reshaped his body and learned tackle after playing guard.
"I had to push his buttons a little bit," Austin said. "There's a little bit of a grit that goes along with it."
More quick notes from Nebraska's availability with the media:
» Safety Cam Taylor-Britt practiced Wednesday in a green, no-contact jersey. He also carried an oar out of practice.
» ESPN is on site working on a profile on NU head coach Scott Frost.
» Offensive coordinator Troy Walters said Illinois' defense likes to use stunts and twists to mess with offenses and prefers to generate a pass rush with just four guys. NU quarterback Adrian Martinez will have to get the ball out quickly, Walters said. Eastern Michigan, in a 34-31 win over Illinois, did a good job of hitting big passes when they were available.
» Running backs coach Ryan Held said Nebraska is not yet ready to definitively redshirt freshman running back Rahmir Johnson.
» Austin said that the Northern Illinois game was a great learning experience for center Cam Jurgens because NIU ran a 3-3-5 stack defense Nebraska hadn't prepared for nor seen in practice for more than a year. Jurgens handled the process well, Austin said.