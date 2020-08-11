LINCOLN — If the Big Ten chooses to postpone or cancel its 2020 college football season, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the Huskers will look to create their own schedule with willing opponents.
While not a new idea within the NU football department — coaches and administrators have known there's a chance the Big Ten balks at a season amid the coronavirus pandemic — Frost went public Monday with Nebraska’s desire.
Frost, Athletic Director Bill Moos, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Ted Carter have long been publicly aligned on Husker football being played in 2020. Frost reiterated that commitment Monday. It may not be the case with some Big Ten programs.
“We want to play a Big Ten schedule, I hope that’s what happens,” Frost said. “Our university’s committed no matter what that looks like and how that looks. We want to play no matter who it is or where it is, so we’ll see how those chips fall.
“We certainly hope it’s in the Big Ten. If it isn’t, then I think we’re prepared to look for other options."
Senior offensive lineman and 2019 captain Matt Farniok agreed.
“We would love to be able to play in the Big Ten," Farniok said. "That’s where we are, that’s our conference, that’s our home, and we want to be able to represent the Big Ten. But if the Big Ten chooses to cancel, we’re 100% open to playing whoever wants to play. If at the end of the day we get to play in the Big Ten, perfect. That’s our home, that’s our conference, that’s our place. If for whatever reason they decide to cancel and shift somewhere else, so be it.”
Former Nebraska football player and current NU Board of Regents Chairman Jim Pillen said Monday the board supports Nebraska’s desire to play this fall.
“The board is unanimously, 100% in support of finding a way to play football,” said Pillen, who has not been a part of discussions about what a new schedule would entail.
There are teams available to play. The Mountain West postponed its season to spring 2021, but some other Group of Five conferences have not. FCS teams in the Missouri Valley Conference have permission to seek out nonconference foes even as the bulk of their regular season has been moved to spring. BYU, an independent who last played at NU in 2015, has lots of slots open. Notre Dame, a part of the ACC for this season, needs a home nonconference game in South Bend because the MAC postponed its season to spring. Pittsburgh needs a foe, too.
So for the time being the teams are still out there to be scheduled. When the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic hit, Nebraska cobbled together a six-game schedule.
But two hurdles may remain:
» If the Big Ten cancels, other leagues may cancel, too — perhaps all of them — and there'd be no teams left to play.
» The Big Ten owns the media rights to Nebraska’s sports content, and if it doesn't release those rights, that could potentially nullify NU’s purpose in trying to schedule games.
It's also not clear if the Big Ten would allow NU to craft its own schedule.If Nebraska had company in the league, it might be easier. Coaches at Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State all tweeted their support for a football season in 2020. UM coach Jim Harbaugh even penned a letter about the safety of COVID-19 testing on campus.
Frost, brimming with passion, used a 10-minute opening statement Monday to do the same. He said players would be safer playing football than they'd be outside the discipline and structure the sport provides. Frost said Nebraska was willing to extend any medical protection needed for players, including EKG tests for players concerned about the coronavirus’ effect on the heart.
When Frost is on conference calls with Big Ten coaches, he said every one of them wants to play.
“But I think every school's in a little bit different situation — from political environment to the shape of their student-athletes to how quickly they got them back,” Frost said.
At least one Big Ten team, Iowa, chose not to practice Monday because of the uncertainty surrounding the Big Ten’ decision. Nebraska did practice and had a spirited session, Frost said.
Afterward, senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle ran around the locker room joking that NU was about to join the AFC North.
“We’re ready to play whoever,” Bootle said. “That’s how we feel.”
“Exactly,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said.
“Whoever it is in front of us,” Bootle said. “Obviously, we want to play quality football, we want to play quality teams and stay safe at the same time. If it’s the AFC North, bring them to us.”