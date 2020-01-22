Nebraska finished with two recruits in the top 100 of Rivals' rankings for the second straight year.
Wide receiver Zavier Betts landed at No. 59 overall, and offensive tackle Turner Corcoran came in at No. 64. Betts is also ranked No. 8 at his position and Corcoran is No. 7 at his.
Last year, the Huskers had two top-100 recruits in Wan'Dale Robinson (No. 61) and Ty Robinson (No. 91).
The Huskers have had multiple Rivals top-100 recruits six times since those rankings debuted with the 2002 class. Scott Frost has done it with two of his three signing classes since taking over the Huskers.
Nebraska did that once under Mike Riley with the 2017 class, though none of the three players that appeared in the top 100 panned out for the Huskers. Tyjon Lindsey (No. 62) and Avery Roberts (No. 90) transferred elsewhere before completing their sophomore seasons, and No. 87 Elijah Blades never arrived in Lincoln because of academics.
The other classes with multiple top-100 Rivals recruits came in 2011, 2005 and 2004.
For Betts, he's the first recruit from Nebraska to land in the Rivals top 100 in 11 years and the seventh since 2002.
Only two other in-state prospects have had a higher overall ranking than Betts. Baker Steinkuhler (Lincoln Southeast, Nebraska) was No. 8 in 2008, and Trevor Robinson (Elkhorn, Notre Dame) was No. 37 in that same class.