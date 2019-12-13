A pair of one-time Nebraska official visitors have committed elsewhere as the Dec. 18 early signing period draws ever closer.
Defensive end target Jared Ivey of Suwanee (Georgia) North Gwinnett chose Georgia Tech late Wednesday, while Bountiful (Utah) Viewmont two-way lineman Alex Harrison picked Utah on Thursday in a ceremony at his high school.
While the Huskers will continue to build their 2020 class with one final recruiting weekend in the calendar year, they have already spent 44 of their 56 allotted official visits. Of those, 14 are Nebraska commits and 17 are pledged elsewhere. That includes at least two players NU coaches continue to visit in Lackawanna C.C. defensive end Pheldarius Payne (N.C. State) and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, safety Myles Slusher (Oregon).
That leaves 14 known uncommitted players who have officially visited. It includes receiver Omar Manning of Kilgore (Texas) J.C., defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu of Lawndale (California), defensive end Nusi Malani of San Mateo (California) Junipero Serra, outside linebacker Kaden Johnson of Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy and safety Darion Green-Warren of Harbor City (California) Narbonne.
Four Florida natives also visited in safety Jaiden Francois of South Dade Homestead, receiver Bryan Robinson of West Palm Beach Central, receiver Marcus Fleming of Miami Northwestern and defensive back Kendall Dennis of Lakeland. Uncommitted visitors from last weekend are Mobile (Alabama) Murphy defensive end Jimari Butler and Garden City (Kansas) Community College defensive end Jordon Riley.
Others include East Mississippi C.C. defensive end Julius Coates and receiver Alante Brown of St. Thomas More (Oakfield, Connecticut). Linebacker Jamoi Hodge of Independence (Kansas) C.C. pledged to Nebraska but later parted ways with the program.