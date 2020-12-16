Nebraska Football

Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller is taken off the field on a stretcher during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He appeared to have been hurt while tackling Illinois' Mike Epstein. Illinois won 41-23. 

 AP Photo/Nati Harnik

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller has announced his retirement from football after a spinal injury ended his season last month.

Miller said Tuesday a neurologist who works with the Cornhuskers recommended he give up the game as a precaution.

The senior from Fishers, Indiana, appeared in 40 games, starting his final 16. He made 27 tackles in four games this season.

Miller suffered a spinal concussion, which is characterized by a temporary sensory impairment and motor weakness, in the Nov. 21 game against Illinois. The condition typically resolves in one to three days with no lasting effects, according to the Neural Regeneration Research journal.

He was hurt while making a tackle, was taken off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized overnight. He attended practice two days later to watch and visit with teammates.

“I talked to one neurologist doctor who is with the staff and he kind of gave me the options and put everything out on the line that he thinks it’s probably not the best situation to come back and play football,” Miller said. “We have great staff on this team that wants the best for me and my family and future.”

Tags

In other news

+2
Missing 33 players, Gophers stun Huskers

Missing 33 players, Gophers stun Huskers

LINCOLN (AP) — Mohamed Ibrahim ran for two touchdowns following Nebraska turnovers, and a Minnesota team missing nearly three dozen players to COVID-19 protocols or injuries left Memorial Stadium with a stunning 24-17 win on Saturday after being idle three weeks.

Nebraska falls again to Iowa in close game

Nebraska falls again to Iowa in close game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Goodson ran for 87 of his 111 yards in the second half and Zach VanValkenburg recovered Adrian Martinez’s late fumble to secure Iowa’s 26-20 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

'I didn't see this coming,' Frost says of 41-23 loss

'I didn't see this coming,' Frost says of 41-23 loss

LINCOLN (AP) — For most teams that come into Memorial Stadium, beating Nebraska doesn’t mean as much as it used to considering the Cornhuskers’ fall from the upper echelon of college football the last two decades.