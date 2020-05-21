Huskers add South Dakota grad transfer Falck

Nebraska received a transfer on Wednesday when South Dakota receiver Levi Falck announced on Twitter he will continue his career at NU. He’ll presumably be a walk-on for the Huskers.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Falck caught nine passes for 85 yards last season for the Coyotes. In 2018, he caught 45 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns.

He joins a Husker roster lacking experienced wideouts.

The most accomplished of those players, JD Spielman, remains on a personal break from the team. He has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

After Spielman, junior walk-on Kade Warner and sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson are the most experienced options for new position coach and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

