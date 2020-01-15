Bellevue West receiver and Nebraska signee Zavier Betts on Wednesday will play as part of the U.S. national team in the International Bowl, scheduled for a noon kickoff and televised on ESPNU.
His under-19 national team will play Panama in Arlington, Texas.
Betts, who had 3,330 yards and 46 touchdowns over his career for the Thunderbirds, will wear No. 8 and catch passes from two quarterbacks, including Iowa signee Deuce Hogan of Grapevine, Texas.
The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Betts is one of the highest-rated signees in the game and in Nebraska’s class overall.