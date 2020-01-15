Zavier Betts

Nebraska receiver signee Zavier Betts plays Wednesday in the International Bowl. 

Bellevue West receiver and Nebraska signee Zavier Betts on Wednesday will play as part of the U.S. national team in the International Bowl, scheduled for a noon kickoff and televised on ESPNU.

His under-19 national team will play Panama in Arlington, Texas.

Betts, who had 3,330 yards and 46 touchdowns over his career for the Thunderbirds, will wear No. 8 and catch passes from two quarterbacks, including Iowa signee Deuce Hogan of Grapevine, Texas.

The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Betts is one of the highest-rated signees in the game and in Nebraska’s class overall.

