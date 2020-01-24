Nebraska's offseason attrition continued Friday as defensive back Tony Butler confirmed he is entering the transfer portal.
Butler, who would have been a redshirt senior for the upcoming season, played in 27 games during his Husker career, mostly on special teams. The native of Lakewood, Ohio, finishes with three total tackles. He appeared in four games last season and traveled to every road game.
The defender arrived at Nebraska as a three-star prospect and top-100 cornerback in the 2016 class, according to the 247Sports composite. His departure follows similar announcements last week from offensive lineman John Raridon and linebacker Pernell Jefferson that they would not return.
The move leaves Nebraska with three senior scholarship defensive backs in Dicaprio Bootle, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke and one junior in Cam Taylor-Britt.