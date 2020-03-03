LINCOLN — JD Spielman is taking what Nebraska called a “temporary absence” from the football program and will likely miss spring practices.
Husker coach Scott Frost said in a press release that Spielman — who has 170 catches, 2,546 yards and 15 touchdown catches in his career — went home to family in Minnesota and is anticipated to return for summer conditioning in May.
“JD Spielman is dealing with a personal health matter currently, and at this time is not expected to participate in spring practices,” Frost said in the release. “Everyone’s focus right now is on JD’s well-being and providing him with the appropriate support.”
According to the university’s registrar’s office, Spielman remains enrolled in classes. Spielman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, had 49 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season and did not miss a game. Over the course of his career, Spielman has missed only three games while becoming, along with former Husker Stanley Morgan, one of the most productive receivers in school history.
Frost had high praise for Spielman in December.
“JD has been a phenomenal player around here for a long time,” Frost said during his signing day press conference. “We’re lucky to have him back another season. I’m excited to coach a guy who could be the all-time leading receiver in Nebraska history and have a piece of that as a coach. I’m really impressed with his toughness and what he’s done for his entire career at Nebraska.”
Spielman is also one of the quietest players. He has turned down repeated interview requests, including for all of the 2019 season. He last spoke in a postgame press conference in 2018, at Wisconsin, when he caught nine passes for a school-record 209 yards.
Teammates have praised his on-field play and lead-by-example style. They also confess that Spielman keeps to himself and has wide, varied interests outside of football, even though his adoptive father is Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman, who attended nearly all of Spielman’s games.
Spielman’s departure — coupled with Jaevon McQuitty’s retirement from the sport, which was also announced Monday — leaves Nebraska with just four scholarship receivers for spring practices: Wan’Dale Robinson, Jamie Nance, Demariyon Houston and Alante Brown. Of that quartet, only Robinson has a catch. Nance and Houston redshirted in 2019, and Brown, who played at a prep school in 2019, enrolled early. Brown and Robinson both can play running back, too.
NU also has returning walk-on Kade Warner, who battled injuries in 2019 but still had eight catches for 101 yards. For his career, Warner has 25 catches for 196 yards.