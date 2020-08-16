LINCOLN — By Saturday afternoon, the letter had been written and was in the editing stage when Gene Benhart got the call.
“I’m fired up!” the father of Nebraska offensive tackle Bryce Benhart said. “I’ve been fired up all afternoon.”
Benhart was among the parents of at least 60 Huskers — and the number was growing throughout the day — who were planning to sign their names to a letter asking Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for answers on why the league postponed its football season six days after releasing a schedule for it.
The decision Tuesday by league presidents and chancellors wasn’t unanimous, and Benhart said Warren hasn’t sufficiently laid out the reasons it was made so quickly. Warren’s interview on BTN mostly cited “uncertainty” over medical concerns surrounding coronavirus and the amateur status of athletes.
“We were very disappointed in the fact that they would not allow the kids to participate further along,” Benhart said.
As Glen Snodgrass — father of linebacker Garrett Snodgrass and York High football coach — watched Warren’s press conference, he immediately thought of writing a letter. Then thought became words as Snodgrass read letters to the Big Ten by Iowa and Ohio State parents. He decided this weekend to write a Husker parents’ letter with his wife, Allison.
Garrett Snodgrass and Bryce Benhart are roommates. Ethan Piper, Jackson Hannah and Brayden Miller live with Snodgrass and Benhart. In that group of parents, the idea bloomed and Snodgrass said they’re in the process of trying to reach every Husker parent before the letter is released Sunday.
“One of the things we can do — a small thing — is write a letter and get it sent to the Big Ten,” Snodgrass said. “At least we feel like we’re helping the situation as much as we possibly can. I think there are a lot of parents who have felt that.”
Snodgrass said he and other parents think their sons are safer within the structure and medical testing environment that a football season allows than outside of it. And for a league that announced a Mental Health Initiative in early May, the decision to postpone doesn’t appreciate the desire of most student-athletes to assume the risk and play a football season.
“These are highly competitive kids who have spent their entire lives working toward this, and you take away the competition, you take away the structure,” Snodgrass said. “You want to talk about emotional damage and mental damage? That does more emotional damage and mental damage than playing the game ever could.”
Benhart said he and other parents aren’t taking the virus lightly.
“But we cannot shut the world down, totally 100% because of this,” Benhart said. “If you have an underlying issue, or you’re worried, then you need to do what you need to do to keep yourself safe. But give people the right to play sports and go back to work.”
If his son was comfortable signing a liability waiver to play — the NCAA as of now won’t allow players to sign them — Benhart said he’d be comfortable, as well.
“If Bryce came to me and said ‘Dad, I don’t feel safe, I’ve seen this, I’ve seen that,’ I would back off,” Gene Benhart said.
Bryce’s sentiments, Gene said, have been just the opposite. Not a big talker or user of social media, Bryce sent out his first tweet in more than 18 months Monday. It was a picture of him in a Husker jersey with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
“When Bryce says something, better pay attention, because he’s not going to say it again,” Gene said.
Will the letters from parents work? The Big Ten, in theory, could reverse its decision. But, even from Nebraska’s perspective, it seems final.
Snodgrass thinks it’s important Husker parents’ collective voice is heard after the way coach Scott Frost spoke up for the sport and his team Monday in a press conference. Snodgrass said he watched Frost, Chief of Staff Gerrod Lambrecht and NU assistants do everything they could to get players back to town and through workouts safely.
“Coach Frost had the guts to stick his neck out there and fight for his team, when even all these other coaches, who came out days later, weren’t willing to do that,” Snodgrass said. “He showed leadership. Coach Frost had the guts to put it out there. I couldn’t have been more proud of the way he handled it, and I think there were a lot of parents — a lot of people in this state — that listened to that press conference and thought, ‘That’s just exactly how I’m thinking.’
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a state aligned behind somebody as much as they are behind Coach Frost. He’s fighting for his team — and this entire state.”