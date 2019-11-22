LINCOLN — As Nebraska coach Scott Frost prepares his team for a game each week, the key emphases don’t change much. Play hard, play for the guy next to you and try to win your individual battle.
In Nebraska’s game at Maryland this weekend, Frost added another key.
“We’re still putting it on the ground too much, turning it over too much,” Frost said.
Saturday’s weather forecast for College Park, Maryland, calls for a little rain.
“A lot of times, those games come down to turnovers,” Frost said. “We have to do well in that category.”
The mood, energy and effort on the team is “positive,” and the team believes in what it’s doing, Frost said.
“It’s just until you get some of those wins, you can still see guys wondering when it’s going to happen instead of expecting it to happen and going out and making it happen,” Frost said. “This team needs to win one of these close games, needs to get over the hump. They’re doing everything. I just think winning breeds more confidence and confidence breeds more winning.”
» NU quarterback Adrian Martinez played “with a little more confidence” in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin and ran with more “purpose,” Frost said. Nebraska needs to call plays that get Martinez going as a runner and a passer, Frost said.
“He’s getting healthier, that’s going to help, but that’s the kind of Adrian we expect,” Frost said.
» While Nebraska leads the Big Ten in plays of 40 yards or more, it has to do a better job of finishing drives, Frost said.
» Frost said he expects Wan’Dale Robinson to play again this season but offered no further detail on the true freshman’s injury status.
» Running back Dedrick Mills has been “sore” all week, Frost said, and there’s a “little bit of a bug going around” in terms of illness.
» Redshirting freshmen are getting valuable experience, Frost said, even with a few snaps in games.