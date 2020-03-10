Six months ago, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost wasn’t so sure that legislative bills and social movements to compensate college student-athletes for their name, image and likeness were a good idea. He called the idea “a slippery slope.”
As NU opened spring football practice on Monday, Frost used another word to describe his school’s position on it.
Vanguard.
“Nebraska has always been a leader and an innovator in a lot of things,” Frost said. “I think that NIL decisions will benefit us greatly. There are very few places in the whole country where players' name, image, likeness personality can benefit them more than Nebraska just because of the fan base, the excitement around here.”
Frost credited his chief of staff, Gerrod Lambrecht, with getting Nebraska football ready for any potential changes to NIL rules via the NCAA and said the athletic administration was following the football program’s lead. Frost also hinted at an announcement on the issue coming soon from Nebraska athletics.
“That'll help Nebraska position itself as one of the leaders in that area," Frost said.
Last week, the State Legislature advanced Legislative Bill 962 to a final round of debate. The bill allows collegiate athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness and hire an agent. The law wouldn't go into effect until 2023, giving the federal government or the NCAA time to make other laws or rules before then.
Already, Husker football’s social media team has given four NU players — Adrian Martinez, Dicaprio Bootle, Brenden Jaimes and Cam Taylor-Britt — their own logos in Twitter videos. In February, according to Nebraska volleyball setter Nicklin Hames, NU’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee met with Husker compliance staff to begin unpacking the potential ramifications of NIL passage.
Hames said Husker student-athletes — including herself — had misconceptions about NIL legislation that NU cleared up.
“I think a lot of the athletes thought, ‘All right, we’re going to start paying these athletes money,’ ” Hames said. “That’s what the athletes think. I did at first. I didn’t really know in depth about it.”
Hames said she understands now that NIL changes are more likely to allow athletes to profit off of Instagram profiles or YouTube channels.
“How do you set it so it’s equal for everyone, is what they’re struggling with” said Hames, who is good friends with Martinez. “The quarterback’s probably going to get more than someone else. Which, I don’t care.”
Volleyball players at NU would as well.
“I’ve thought about it,” Hames said. “We really get so many benefits from going to school here already. But that would be really cool.”