Scott Frost’s two-year contract extension with Nebraska, which was announced in November, became official this week.
NU released the addendum to Frost’s contract on Tuesday. Frost signed it Sunday, and NU Athletic Director Bill Moos signed it Monday.
Frost’s contract now runs through Dec. 31, 2026. His base salary remained at $5 million, although the university reserves the right to pay him more money without a written amendment.
Should NU terminate Frost’s employment, it would owe him $5 million per year for any remaining years on the contract through 2024, and $2.5 million each for 2025 and 2026. As of this moment, the buyout is roughly $30 million.
“We’re in it for the long haul in building a program,” Moos said Nov. 16, when the extension was announced before a loss to Wisconsin. “And it’s going to take several years. I’ve said that all along. Scott knows it. We’re all working very hard.”
NU is building a $155 million football facility set to open in 2022. Moos said in a December interview that Nebraska may not fully get back on its feet until Year 4 or 5 of the Frost era.