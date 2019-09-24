Frost knew Wan'Dale Robinson would be a weapon

LINCOLN — Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he knew it was only a matter of time before Wan’Dale Robinson was a real weapon for the Huskers. Robinson scored three touchdowns and contributed 168 yards Saturday, earning recognition as the Big Ten’s freshman of the week.
According to Frost, Robinson had come up to him several times saying, “I got you. Give me the ball.”
Frost said he still called what he thought would benefit the offense, but he thinks the team will have to create more opportunities for Robinson to get the ball.
Robinson is fine with that.
“I feel like if the game’s on the line I’m going to take myself over really just about anybody,” Robinson said Monday.
Robinson will practice mostly as a receiver because of the position’s short depth, but Frost said the freshman knows running back rules well enough to sub in if needed.
Robinson’s teammates weren’t surprised by the true freshman’s point-heavy game.
“I’m so happy I recruited him,” Cam Taylor-Britt said. “We finally let him off his leash and let him play his ball, and that’s what we were expecting.”
Said tight end Jack Stoll: “Everyone knew he was going to end up being a playmaker, and the fact it happened so soon is even better.”
Martinez had the ‘look’ at Illinois
LINCOLN — Nebraska safety Eli Sullivan saw the “look” in the eyes of his quarterback. He’s seen it before, too, when sophomore Adrian Martinez finds his rhythm and starts to go to work on a defense. When that happens, Sullivan said, he’s glad he’s not out there trying to defend Martinez.
Martinez got that look in the second half of a 42-38 comeback win over Illinois. Many Husker players agreed that the Martinez they were used to seeing in training camp showed up in a game when Nebraska needed him most — down 14 points.
NU coach Scott Frost — Martinez’s strongest defender — said he played hard in the win.
“You shouldn’t need anybody to tell you to play as hard as you can, and I don’t think Adrian does, but I definitely saw the Adrian I expected to see for the majority of that game, and I don’t expect to see anything else going forward,” Frost said.
Martinez has improved in recent weeks, Frost said, to making imperfect plays work for the offense.
“Good players still go make something happen,” Frost said. “But you have to be decisive and playing fast to make that happen. I thought he was a lot more decisive with his reads and took off when he needed to.”
Though it wasn’t ideal for NU to be down 14 points to Illinois, Martinez said, it was fun “when you see the look in the other guys’ eyes and they know and you know we’re going to go in there and score. That’s what we were that game.”
What went right at game’s end?
“We took care of the football,” said Martinez, who contributed to two of NU’s four fumbles. “We just had the right mindset. And people were doing their jobs, executing and making the plays work.”
Nebraska will need Martinez’s A game for Ohio State, which rolls into town this weekend, bringing ESPN’s “College GameDay” in tow. It has been 12 years since GameDay has been to Lincoln, and Frost said the week will be “fun” for him and “special” for the program.
“Our guys need to learn how to operate and flourish in that environment,” Frost said.
'Calm before the storm’
Looking forward to Saturday’s home game against Ohio State, players commented on the team’s home-game habits.
Defensive lineman Darrion Daniels said the team spends Saturday mornings before late games enjoying their time together and studying plays.
“It’s the calm before the storm,” Daniels said.
Inside linebacker Mohamed Barry said the loud environment revs up him and the other defenders.
“It just makes everything real. For me everything goes slow motion, my heart is pounding,” Barry said. “I think that’s when I’m at my best.”
Though Barry did say much of the hype surrounding “GameDay” is just entertainment for the fans.
“All of that is an illusion,” he said. “Praise and blame is all the same as they say. It doesn’t matter.”
The team’s job, according to Barry, is to focus on watching film, practicing hard and executing Saturday.
Frost embraces national attention
Frost expects Ohio State to play well on offense, defense, and special teams Saturday.
“There’s no question in my mind that Ohio State is a better team than they were last year,” Frost said.
Regardless, Frost expects the Huskers to learn how to be comfortable in high-pressure situations.
With ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Lincoln for the first time since 2007, Frost said the team needs to maintain focus. Frost said he wasn’t too worried for his players because the buzz of highly publicized game days didn’t affect him much during his football career.
The publicity does offer Nebraska a special opportunity to highlight the Husker football program, Frost said.
“It’s gonna be great to get some national attention here in Lincoln,” Frost said. “If we weren’t improving, getting better, and going in a really good direction that was obvious to a lot of people, we wouldn’t have those guys on ESPN coming into town.”
Frost said he wouldn’t be surprised if fans set an attendance record for “GameDay” on Saturday.
“That’s just what you expect from Nebraska fans,” he said.
Quick hits
» Frost said Nebraska players didn’t have a chance to recover the fourth and final fumble in Saturday’s game because the whistle blew when officials believed Adrian Martinez had thrown a pass instead of fumbling the ball forward in a way that looked like a pass. Illinois was credited with a recovery of the fumble at the NU 14 and scored two plays later.
» “You don’t see a fumble go 20 yards downfield very often,” Frost said. Replays showed Martinez may have lost some control of the ball before his throwing motion, but his arm was still clearly moving forward in a passing motion as the ball jiggled in his hand.