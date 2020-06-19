Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will donate a portion of their salaries for the upcoming year back to the athletic department’s general operating fund to aid during the coronavirus pandemic, NU announced Thursday.
The amount isn’t yet known, pending the finalization of Nebraska’s athletic department budget for 2020-21. The fiscal year resets July 1.
“These are difficult times across our country and in college athletics, and Nebraska athletics is not immune to the financial crunch,” said Frost, who makes $5 million per year. “This athletic department has been so important to my family for several decades. Before I ever played or coached here, I was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan first. I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward.”
Hoiberg is to set receive a $1 million stay bonus July 1 while making $3 million in salary.
“When I took this job, one of the things that stood out to me most about Nebraska was its complete commitment to the student-athlete, not just in football or men’s basketball, but in all sports,” Hoiberg said. “After a little more than a year here, I am even more impressed with the resources available to our young men and women. It is important to me to contribute to keeping Nebraska a leader in student-athlete support and services.”
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said Frost and Hoiberg volunteered to reduce their salaries. NU didn’t request or mandate they do so.
“Both approached me,” Moos said via text. “Their ideas.”
Frost and Hoiberg join coaches around major college athletics who are taking pay cuts, including Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck and men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino.