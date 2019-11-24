Huskers Matt Waldoch

Nebraska kicker Matt Waldoch kicks an extra point out of the hold of Isaac Armstrong. Waldoch hit all three of his field goal attempts and was 6 for 6 on extra points.

 World-Herald Service/KAYLA WOLF

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It wasn't long ago that Matt Waldoch was working shifts at Leadbelly's and playing club soccer. On Saturday, he made his first experience as a college football kicker a memorable one.

The 6-foot sophomore from Geneva, Illinois, hit all three of his field goal attempts — each from 29 yards — and went 6 for 6 on extra points.

He earned a spot with the Huskers after the president of the NU soccer club reached out to him to try out earlier this season.

Nebraska coaches stressed at that tryout that anything was possible with hard work.

"I figured, just gotta wait for an opportunity," Waldoch said.

That chance came Saturday when the Huskers left starting kicker Barret Pickering in Lincoln for an undisclosed health reason. Coach Scott Frost's advice was to enjoy the moment.

Waldoch said he had been ready to play for a while. But he said he's worked to achieve better consistency and in how he elevates his kicks — his first attempts as a Husker looked more like cross-field soccer passes than high lofting balls.

"Would have been fun trying a longer (kick)," Waldoch said. "But it was good."

Another walk-on kicker, Harrison Martin, added an 18-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. The senior and Lincoln Lutheran graduate has been on the team for a few weeks, though it wasn’t known publicly until Saturday.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska rips Maryland 54-7 to remain in bowl pursuit

Nebraska rips Maryland 54-7 to remain in bowl pursuit

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — It had been seven weeks since Nebraska had a victory to savor, so the Cornhuskers unapologetically celebrated each touchdown with exuberance and happily romped off the field in the rain after the final whistle.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Walters praises Noa, Maryland's defense

Nebraska offensive coordinator Walters praises Noa, Maryland's defense

LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters, who doubles as NU’s receivers coach, hasn’t gushed with praise this season over his position group. NU has struggled to get four consistent receivers on the field, and one of Walters’ top performers, Wan’Dale Robinson, has been borrowed …